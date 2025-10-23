GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay woman Dh10,000 in assault damages

Court issues ruling after recognising both material and emotional harm suffered by victim

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to pay a woman Dh10,000 in compensation after he assaulted her, causing both physical and emotional harm. The court found that the woman suffered material damage from her injuries and moral harm, including feelings of sadness, distress, and emotional pain as a result of the assault.

The woman had earlier filed a lawsuit demanding Dh250,000 in compensation for the damages she endured, in addition to court fees, expenses, and legal costs. She based her civil claim on a prior criminal case in which the defendant was found guilty of assault.

In its judgment, the court referred to article 282 of the Civil Transactions Law, which stipulates that any act causing harm to another obliges the attacker, regardless of intent or capacity, to provide compensation.

The court noted that the previous criminal ruling had established the defendant’s responsibility for the assault and the resulting harm. It concluded that awarding the woman Dh10,000 was a fair and sufficient amount to compensate for both the material and moral damages she suffered.

