Paid parking from Dh2 to Dh25 in Dubai International City from February 2026

Same rates during peak and off-peak hours; free parking on Sundays and public holidays
Dubai: Dubai will introduce paid parking in Dubai International City from February 1, 2026, according to notices displayed across the community.
Signboards installed in the community state: “Attention: Paid parking tariffs will apply in International City starting from 01 February 2026.”
According to parking boards installed by Parkin, parking charges will apply from 8am to midnight, while parking will be free on Sundays and public holidays.
However, displayed tariffs range from Dh2 for 30 minutes to Dh25 for 24 hours.
The boards also indicate that peak and off-peak hour rates will be the same. The displayed tariffs are Dh2 for 30 minutes, Dh3 for one hour, Dh6 for two hours, Dh12 for four hours, Dh15 for five hours, Dh18 for six hours and Dh22 for seven hours.
There is no mention of a fee for parking durations between seven and 24 hours, indicating that vehicles parked for more than seven hours will be charged the 24-hour rate which is Dh25.
However, Parkin’s website indicates that after seven hours, the next payment option is 16 hours at a rate of Dh25, since parking charges only apply from 8am till 12midnight.
The parking code assigned to the community will be 621Q. There has been no mention of separate parking zones or different rates for residents and visitors, suggesting that the same tariffs will apply to both.
Gulf News has reached out to Parkin for official confirmation.
Some residents have welcomed the move, saying it could ease chronic parking issues in the area.
Praveen Kumar, a resident of the CBD cluster, said paid parking could help curb misuse. “There are multiple families and bachelors living in several apartments, and residents struggle to find parking when they return from work. Many have been fined for roadside parking. Rental car companies are also misusing parking lots. Paid parking may drive out employees of these companies and people living in illegally sublet or shared apartments, helping original tenants find parking space,” he said.
Another resident, Antony P Varghese, said parking shortages have become a daily challenge due to the growing number of vehicles. “The situation is worsened by abandoned vehicles that occupy parking spaces for long periods. Despite repeated complaints, the issue persists,” he said.
Residents have also raised concerns about illegal parking by pickup trucks and heavy vehicles. Sai Kumar Reddy from Persia Cluster noted that despite RTA signs banning such vehicles in residential areas, pickups and commercial vehicles continue to park in the community, particularly after 5pm on weekdays and throughout weekends and public holidays.
Meanwhile, some residents are hoping for exemptions or discounted parking options.
Bobby Mathew, who has lived in the community for 17 years, said free parking was a key reason for staying in the same community. “We have two cars. In our CBD building, we have one reserved parking space, but we rely on free parking for the second car. We hope residents will be given exemptions, like in Al Khail Gate, or offered parking cards at reduced rates,” he said.
Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said the 16-hour parking tariff would hit many residents hard. “Most residents return home late in the evening and need to park until early morning. Those who park before midnight and leave after 8am will end up paying parking fees unless exemptions are given to original tenants with valid tenancy contracts,” he said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox