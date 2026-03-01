NCEMA praises UAE community for cooperation and calm

Public adherence to directives strengthens national security and reassurance
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has praised the awareness and cooperation of UAE community members, noting it as a key factor in effectively managing various situations.
Officials highlighted that residents’ commitment to following official directives, along with their calm and responsible behaviour, reflects the strong sense of responsibility that defines the UAE community.
NCEMA emphasised that the partnership between the public and authorities helps safeguard national security and promotes peace of mind for all residents.