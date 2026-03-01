GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

NCEMA praises UAE community for cooperation and calm

Public adherence to directives strengthens national security and reassurance

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
NCEMA praises UAE community for cooperation and calm
AFP-GIUSEPPE CACACE

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has praised the awareness and cooperation of UAE community members, noting it as a key factor in effectively managing various situations.

Officials highlighted that residents’ commitment to following official directives, along with their calm and responsible behaviour, reflects the strong sense of responsibility that defines the UAE community.

NCEMA emphasised that the partnership between the public and authorities helps safeguard national security and promotes peace of mind for all residents.

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Iran war Day 2: Dos, don'ts, updates for UAE residents

1h ago5m read
Smoke billows following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States in Tehran

No Pinoys hurt in Iran attacks, embassies on high alert

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes

Sharjah Airport issues passenger advisory

1m read
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

UAE on high alert as US and Israel strike Iran

1m read