GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

3-time lucky: Abu Dhabi man bags BMWs, Ducati in Dubai Duty Free – ‘Hope to win again’

From luxury cars to superbikes, Nasrollah strikes big in DDF Finest Surprise

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Top officials from Dubai Duty Free conduct the Finest Surprise draw.
Top officials from Dubai Duty Free conduct the Finest Surprise draw.

For some, winning once is a dream. For Fathollah Nasrollah, luck seems to follow him wherever he goes.

The 55-year-old Iranian expat based in Abu Dhabi has snared Dubai Duty Free’s Finest Surprise draw the third time – this time riding away with a Ducati Panigale V2S motorbike.

The draw was held at Dubai International Airport, where Nasrollah’s ticket number 1010, purchased online on January 8, was announced as the winner.

This latest win adds to an already enviable list. In 2016, Nasrollah won a BMW 650i Gran Coupe, followed by a BMW F 750 GS motorbike in 2021 – making his third Dubai Duty Free victory a hat-trick.

A father of three who works as a private driver for a family in Abu Dhabi, Nasrollah expressed his gratitude with quiet optimism.
“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. I hope to win again,” he said with a smile.

‘Lucky to win’

Meanwhile, luck also smiled on Essamuddin Galadari, a 68-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai, who won a Bentley Flying Spur V8 Azure in Finest Surprise Series 1947. His winning ticket 0788, was purchased on December 27.

A regular participant in the draw, Galadari, who is also a father of three and CEO of Ithra Dubai, described the moment as truly special.
“I’ve been lucky to win this car! Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” he underlined.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiDubai Duty Free

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Murtuza described the win as a moment of relief and happiness for his family after years of participation.

Qatar resident wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket draw

2m read
World No1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines the 2026 Dubai line-up.

World’s top 20 confirmed for Dubai tennis in February

3m read
Abu Dhabi skyline

Top 20 safest cities in 2025: Abu Dhabi, Dubai lead

2m read
Dubai Duty Free officials announce the latest Finest Surprise draw winners.

Abu Dhabi man's car breaks down, then he wins Mercedes

2m read