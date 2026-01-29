3-time lucky: Abu Dhabi man bags BMWs, Ducati in Dubai Duty Free – ‘Hope to win again’

From luxury cars to superbikes, Nasrollah strikes big in DDF Finest Surprise
For some, winning once is a dream. For Fathollah Nasrollah, luck seems to follow him wherever he goes.
The 55-year-old Iranian expat based in Abu Dhabi has snared Dubai Duty Free’s Finest Surprise draw the third time – this time riding away with a Ducati Panigale V2S motorbike.
The draw was held at Dubai International Airport, where Nasrollah’s ticket number 1010, purchased online on January 8, was announced as the winner.
This latest win adds to an already enviable list. In 2016, Nasrollah won a BMW 650i Gran Coupe, followed by a BMW F 750 GS motorbike in 2021 – making his third Dubai Duty Free victory a hat-trick.
A father of three who works as a private driver for a family in Abu Dhabi, Nasrollah expressed his gratitude with quiet optimism.
“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free. I hope to win again,” he said with a smile.
Meanwhile, luck also smiled on Essamuddin Galadari, a 68-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai, who won a Bentley Flying Spur V8 Azure in Finest Surprise Series 1947. His winning ticket 0788, was purchased on December 27.
A regular participant in the draw, Galadari, who is also a father of three and CEO of Ithra Dubai, described the moment as truly special.
“I’ve been lucky to win this car! Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” he underlined.
