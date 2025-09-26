Fully enclosed First suites and lie-flat Business seats now available on Abu Dhabi-Kolkata
Abu Dhabi: UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways has introduced its new Airbus A321LR aircraft on all flights between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata, marking the aircraft’s India debut with a sold-out inaugural service that landed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport on September 24.
The UAE national carrier’s upgraded service features fully enclosed First Suites with sliding doors and lie-flat Business Class seats on one of its most popular Indian routes, where it carries over 135,000 passengers annually.
“India is an important market for Etihad, and we’re incredibly proud to be in Kolkata to welcome our newest aircraft, the A321LR, on its inaugural flight to India,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways.
The aircraft deployment comes as Etihad operates 183 weekly flights to 11 Indian destinations, with Kolkata serving as a key gateway to India’s eastern region. The airline said it carries 135,000 passengers annually between Abu Dhabi and the Eastern Indian city. It also stated that the route caters to rising demand from corporate travelers, overseas students, and passengers visiting friends and family.
Etihad’s recently launched Airbus A321LR configuration includes two private First Suites with sliding doors, space for companions, and seats that transform into fully flat beds. In July, Etihad took delivery of the first of 30 A321LR aircraft scheduled to join its expanding fleet, with a second A321LR scheduled to join the fleet in August.
The aircraft is being progressively rolled out on Asian routes. The aircraft also includes enlarged overhead storage for enhanced passenger convenience.
The A321LR now operates all eight weekly return flights between Abu Dhabi and Kolkata, with services departing at different times to accommodate various passenger needs. Flight EY222’s inaugural service was fully booked across all three cabin classes, indicating strong market acceptance.
