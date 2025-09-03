“The IPO is not decided yet. This is a shareholder decision. We don’t have a date for that,” said Neves. “Etihad is ready to IPO anytime. Our profits, our performance, our story show that. But it’s not for the management to decide on that.”

The Abu Dhabi-based airline has been undergoing a transformation programme that has sharply improved its financial performance. Etihad is now paying dividends, a sign of strong profitability, with Neves noting that “many airlines in the world are not doing as well as Etihad.”

