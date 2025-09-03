'Etihad is IPO-ready, but move depends on shareholder decision'
Abu Dhabi: “Etihad is ready to IPO at any time.” That was the clear message from Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves, who stressed that the timing of any listing remains a shareholder decision.
“The IPO is not decided yet. This is a shareholder decision. We don’t have a date for that,” said Neves. “Etihad is ready to IPO anytime. Our profits, our performance, our story show that. But it’s not for the management to decide on that.”
Rumours of a potential Etihad Airways IPO have circulated in the market for years, but Neves’ latest remarks suggest the carrier is well-positioned should the shareholder choose to proceed.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline has been undergoing a transformation programme that has sharply improved its financial performance. Etihad is now paying dividends, a sign of strong profitability, with Neves noting that “many airlines in the world are not doing as well as Etihad.”
The CEO’s comments come ahead of the airline’s half-year results announcement, expected later today. The numbers are tipped to be record-breaking, further fueling speculation about whether Etihad will move towards a long-awaited IPO.
Etihad’s potential market debut would align with Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy of listing state-linked companies to deepen its capital markets, a drive that has already seen several ADNOC subsidiaries go public in recent years.
Alongside its financial progress, Etihad is expanding its workforce. The airline has hired around 1,500 people so far this year, including many Emiratis.
According to Neves, Etihad has launched a structured programme to attract and develop UAE national talent across areas such as aviation management, engineering, and pilot training. “This is not a number game for us. It’s a quality game,” he said.
Every Monday, Neves said hr personally joins new employee onboarding sessions, welcoming recruits from more than 100 nationalities. He said Etihad offers Emiratis a unique opportunity to “work in a global environment at home.”
