Emirates cancels Hong Kong, Shenzhen flights as super typhoon Ragasa approaches

The airline’s shuttle service between Hong Kong and Bangkok has also been suspended

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Emirates has cancelled all flights to Hong Kong and Shenzhen for the next three days as Super Typhoon Ragasa bears down on southern China. Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations Hong Kong and Shenzhen will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, said Emirates.

The Dubai-based carrier announced Monday that it would ground 11 flights between September 23 and 25, including its daily services to Hong Kong International Airport and Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport. The typhoon is expected to make landfall on September 23-24.

"Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations Hong Kong and Shenzhen will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice," Emirates stated in its travel advisory issued Monday morning.

The cancellations affect both of Emirates’ daily Hong Kong services - EK380/381 and EK382/383 - along with its Shenzhen route EK328/329. The airline’s shuttle service between Hong Kong and Bangkok has also been suspended.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, classified as the strongest storm to threaten Hong Kong this year, has prompted authorities in the special administrative region to issue their highest weather warnings. The typhoon is expected to bring destructive winds exceeding 185 kilometres per hour and torrential rainfall.

Emirates operates 14 weekly flights to Hong Kong and seven to Shenzhen, making the routes crucial links between the Middle East and southern China. The affected services typically carry a mix of business travellers, tourists, and passengers connecting to other destinations across Emirates’ global network.

The airline has advised affected customers to contact their travel agents for rebooking or reach out to Emirates directly if they booked through the carrier’s website or app.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to monitor the situation closely," Emirates said in its statement.

