Hong Kong International Airport closes for 36 hours as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches

According to a statement from Qantas, the airport will be closed from 8pm (local time) on September 23 to 8am on September 25. The unprecedented 36-hour shutdown is the longest in HKIA's recent history, surpassing the 20-hour and 13-hour closures for Typhoons Saola and Wipha, respectively.

Dubai : Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) will shut down all passenger flights for 36 hours, from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning, as the city prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa. The closure, which Qantas Airways confirmed in a statement to affected customers, underscores the severe threat the storm poses to the densely populated financial hub.

Residents are being advised to take precautions, with some already stocking up on food and supplies. The Hong Kong government has provided more than double the usual number of sandbags to flood-prone areas, and Macao police have urged residents in low-lying areas to prepare for possible evacuation.

In preparation for the storm, the Airport Authority Hong Kong stated that it is "closely monitoring developments" and has implemented extensive safety preparations. These measures include securing the apron area, ensuring flight operations are handled safely, and providing support for passengers and staff.

The closure will have a major impact on travel, as HKIA serves an average of 1,100 flights and 190,000 passengers daily. Cathay Pacific Airways, which handles 45 per cent of the airport's flights, is expected to be particularly affected.

The Hong Kong Observatory has classified Ragasa as a super typhoon with sustained winds of 143 miles (230 kilometers) per hour near its core, which is comparable to a Category 4 hurricane. The storm has already caused significant disruption in the Philippines and Taiwan, where thousands have been evacuated and schools and offices closed.

