Dubai: Super Typhoon Nando approaches the Babuyan Islands, bringing with it 'life-threatening conditions.' The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has raised the highest possible alert, Wind Signal No. 5, for the entire Babuyan islands.
According to the latest 11am bulletin from PAGASA, the eye of Super Typhoon Nando was located approximately 110 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan. The storm is moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph with gusts reaching up to 265 kph. The immense reach of the typhoon is notable, with strong to typhoon-force winds extending outward up to 600 kilometers from its center.
Authorities are warning of very violent winds, torrential rains, and a dangerous storm surge that could exceed three meters along the typhoon's immediate path. Landfall is expected over, or very close to, the Babuyan island group by noon or early afternoon.
In addition to the Signal No. 5 alert for the Babuyan Islands, several other areas in Northern Luzon have been placed under lower-level warnings.
Signal No. 4 is in effect for the southern portion of Batanes, including the towns of Basco, Mahatao, Ivana, Uyugan, and Sabtang. This alert also covers the northern parts of mainland Cagayan (such as Santa Ana, Claveria, and Aparri) and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (including Pagudpud, Burgos, and Bangui).
The threat level drops slightly in other regions under Signal No. 3, which includes the rest of Batanes, the central part of mainland Cagayan, the northern and central portions of Apayao, and the rest of Ilocos Norte. Signal No. 2 has been raised for the rest of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, the rest of Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, parts of Benguet and Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of La Union.
Finally, a widespread Signal No. 1 warning is in place for a number of provinces, including Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Benguet and La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and the northern portion of Quezon, including the Polillo Islands.
President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has confirmed he is closely monitoring the situation in the affected provinces. The storm is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning.
