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Have you tried Dubai Police's lost and found service?

You can now get your belongings delivered right to you

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Have you tried Dubai Police's lost and found service?
X/Dubai Police

Dubai Police has launched a new service that will allow you to receive your lost belongings once they are discovered wherever you are.

The authority tweeted about the service, saying: “Items found in Dubai can be delivered to your home or workplace anywhere in the UAE through an approved courier.”

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To avail of the service, contact Dubai Police’s call centre at 901.

The move forms part of Dubai Police's broader strategy to expand smart and customer-centric services, streamline procedures and improve the overall customer experience by providing faster and more convenient access to police services.

The doorstep delivery service was launched earlier this year in a bid to make returns easier and smoother.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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