Have you tried Dubai Police's lost and found service?

You can now get your belongings delivered right to you
Dubai Police has launched a new service that will allow you to receive your lost belongings once they are discovered wherever you are.
The authority tweeted about the service, saying: “Items found in Dubai can be delivered to your home or workplace anywhere in the UAE through an approved courier.”
To avail of the service, contact Dubai Police’s call centre at 901.
The move forms part of Dubai Police's broader strategy to expand smart and customer-centric services, streamline procedures and improve the overall customer experience by providing faster and more convenient access to police services.
The doorstep delivery service was launched earlier this year in a bid to make returns easier and smoother.