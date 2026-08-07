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UAE condemns terrorist bombing in Syria’s Jarmana

UAE denounces bus bombing near Damascus, offers condolences to Syria

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MoFA reiterates rejection of terrorism threatening regional stability
MoFA reiterates rejection of terrorism threatening regional stability
WAM

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing of a passenger bus in Jarmana city, near Syria’s capital, Damascus, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Syrian Arab Republic and its people over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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