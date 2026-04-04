UAE strongly condemns attacks, vandalism targeting its Damascus embassy

UAE denounces attacks on Damascus mission, urges Syria to protect embassy
The UAE strongly condemned and denounced the acts of rioting, attempted vandalism, and attacks targeting its embassy and the residence office of its head of mission in Damascus, Syria.
The UAE reaffirmed its strong condemnation of the recent attacks, including those targeting its national symbols.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasized the importance of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and personnel in line with international law, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic buildings and the safety of staff.
The UAE urged the Syrian Arab Republic to fulfil its responsibilities by securing the embassy and its personnel, investigating the attacks, preventing future incidents, and taking all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible accountable.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned riots, assaults, and the attempted vandalism targeting the Embassy of the UAE in Damascus.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi emphasised the need for Syrian authorities to hold those responsible accountable for the attacks and for the disrespect shown toward UAE national symbols.
He also called for strengthened protection of diplomatic missions and their personnel, in line with international conventions and diplomatic protocols governing such facilities.
Separately, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the riots and the attack on the UAE embassy premises and the residence of the head of mission in the Syrian capital.
Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s rejection of all forms of violence and attacks against diplomatic missions, stressing that such acts represent a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the protection of diplomatic premises and their staff.