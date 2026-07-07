GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack targeting Qatar’s Al Rakeyyat vessel

Attack constitutes grave threat to the safety, security of international navigation

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz.
Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz.
AP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile Iranian attack which targeted Qatar’s Al Rakeyyat vessel while transiting near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed that the attack constitutes a grave threat to the safety and security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation which undermines the security and stability of one of the most critical waterways in the world.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar and its full support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the security and safety of its vessels and national interests, and ensuring the freedom of navigation in regional and international waters.

The Ministry underscored that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The Ministry further emphasized that targeting commercial shipping and exploiting the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail are unacceptable acts that constitute a direct threat to the stability of the region, global energy security, and the safety of international trade flows.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Muslim Council of Elders joins UN AI ethics talks

Muslim Council of Elders joins UN AI ethics talks

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed launches Dubai Quran Award

7m read
The DIFC Gate Building.

Major overhaul of DIFC investment fund rules proposed

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan hails Dubai's 1,474 service overhaul

2m read