US-Iran ceasefire: Trump warns Iran blockade could last months

President Donald Trump said that a US naval blockade against Iran could last months, leading oil prices Wednesday to spike to their highest in more than four years.

With diplomacy between Iran and the United States at a standstill after false starts, Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned him of "damaging consequences" if the United States and Israel resume their war on Iran.

Meeting oil executives, Trump contended that the blockade of Iranian ports - which Tehran has demanded must end before any deal - was more effective than bombing.

Trump, at the meeting that took place Tuesday, discussed his efforts "to alleviate global oil markets and steps we could take to continue the current blockade for months if needed and minimize impact on American consumers," a White House official said on condition of anonymity.