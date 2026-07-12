Arab Parliament condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf states and Jordan

Al Yamahi said the latest developments could further increase tensions in the region and undermine efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability. He expressed the parliament’s full support for the countries targeted and backed their efforts to protect their territories, citizens and residents.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi said the attacks were a violation of the sovereignty of Arab countries and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Dubai: The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran against Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and Jordan, warning that the escalation poses a threat to regional security.

The Arab Parliament also called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take immediate action to stop further attacks, ensure accountability, and uphold international law.

He stressed that any attack on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of an Arab state represents a threat to wider Arab security and requires a strong response from the international community.

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