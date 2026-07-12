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Arab Parliament condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf states and Jordan

Calls for swift international action to prevent further escalation

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi
Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi
WAM

Dubai: The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran against Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and Jordan, warning that the escalation poses a threat to regional security.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi said the attacks were a violation of the sovereignty of Arab countries and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Al Yamahi said the latest developments could further increase tensions in the region and undermine efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability. He expressed the parliament’s full support for the countries targeted and backed their efforts to protect their territories, citizens and residents.

He stressed that any attack on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of an Arab state represents a threat to wider Arab security and requires a strong response from the international community.

The Arab Parliament also called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take immediate action to stop further attacks, ensure accountability, and uphold international law.

Al Yamahi urged global efforts to prevent further escalation and protect regional and international peace and stability amid growing tensions in the region.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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