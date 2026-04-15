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Arab Parliament President renews condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting several Arab countries

He said, 'The Arab region is going through an extremely sensitive and dangerous phase'

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Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi
Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi

Mohammad Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, said that the Arab region is going through an extremely sensitive and dangerous phase, in light of escalating threats affecting the security and stability of Arab countries.

He reiterated his condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting infrastructure facilities and civilians in a number of Arab countries, which require a unified and firm Arab stance.

This came in his speech delivered during his participation in the coordination meeting of the Arab Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held prior to the commencement of the Union's General Assembly, with the participation of heads of Arab councils and parliaments, aiming to coordinate Arab positions regarding issues on the Union's agenda.

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The President of the Arab Parliament stressed that the Palestinian cause is going through one of its most dangerous stages, especially with the continuation of Israeli policies and the escalation of grave violations, which have reached the point of the Knesset passing a racist law legalising the execution of Palestinian prisoners and the intensification of settlement expansion in the West Bank.

He also addressed the destructive war and ongoing Israeli aggression that Lebanon is facing.

Al Yamahi affirmed that these grave challenges today, more than ever, require Arab unity, enhanced solidarity, intensified levels of joint coordination, and unified positions within various regional and international forums.

He emphasised the Arab Parliament's support for all decisions and measures taken by the heads of Arab councils and parliaments, expressing his full readiness to play an active role in strengthening Arab parliamentary action at both the regional and international levels.

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