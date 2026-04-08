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Arab Parliament condemns continued blatant Iranian attacks against Arab Gulf states despite ceasefire

They called on it to fully adhere to the terms of the ceasefire agreement

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Arab Parliament condemns continued blatant Iranian attacks against Arab Gulf states despite ceasefire

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, condemned the continued Iranian attacks against the Arab Gulf states using ballistic missiles and drones, despite the agreement reached on a ceasefire between America and Iran.

He added that Iran’s continuation of these attacks after the agreement reflects an unacceptable hostile approach toward the Arab Gulf states, calling on it to fully adhere to the terms of the ceasefire agreement and to abide by the rules and principles of good neighborliness.

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Al Yamahi also affirmed, at the same time, the Arab Parliament’s welcome of this agreement, expressing his hope that it will contribute to advancing toward a final and lasting agreement that ensures the cessation of all forms of escalation and restores security and stability to the region, in a way that preserves the interests of its peoples and safeguards its resources.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament stressed that Arab states, especially the Gulf states, must be a fundamental and participating party in any arrangements or understandings reached, as they are the most affected by the security situation in the region, and to ensure the achievement of an integrated regional security system based on respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

He also emphasised the necessity of ensuring the permanent and safe freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, given its role as a vital artery for the global economy, stressing that any threat to the security of this strategic passage constitutes a direct threat to international stability and global energy security, not just to the region.

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