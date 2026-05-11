Washington’s proposal seeks to end the war, reopen Hormuz and curb Iran’s nuclear program
President Donald Trump will visit China from May 13 to 15, Beijing confirmed on Monday, with the US leader expected to discuss Iran and trade with his Chinese counterpart.
Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads over key issues ranging from trade tariffs to the Middle East war and Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.
Trump was originally meant to visit in late March or early April, but postponed his trip to focus on the Iran war.
"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.
Trump is expected to push Xi on Iran while aiming to ease trade tensions, according to US officials.
Diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran appeared to stall again even as a fragile ceasefire holds across a region still rattled by weeks of strikes, naval incidents and mounting economic pressure.
Overnight on Sunday and into early Monday (may 11, 2026), US President Donald Trump stated in a socmed post that Iran's proposal is "totally unacceptable" after Tehran responded to Washington’s latest proposal for ending the war.
Trump sharply criticised Tehran’s latest reply to a proposed framework for de-escalation, calling it “totally unacceptable” and accusing Iranian negotiators of “playing games.”
His remarks underscored how far apart the two sides remain on the terms of any longer-term settlement, despite backchannel talks meant to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a broader war.
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Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the hostile drone attack within Kuwait’s airspace, stressing that such acts constitute a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.
In a statement, Al Yamahi expressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and preserve the safety of its territory and airspace, underscoring that Kuwait’s security is an integral part of Arab national security.
The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the continued blatant and unjustified Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, which include the recent launch of two UAVs that were successfully engaged by UAE air defences.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a call with US President Donald Trump on Sunday evening, according to Israeli officials and a source familiar with the conversation, as Iran submitted its response to a US ceasefire proposal, CNN reported.
The conversation comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts led by Washington to advance negotiations with Tehran.
Video footage showed Netanyahu briefly leaving a meeting with community leaders to take the call.
In a recent interview, Netanyahu said there is still “work to be done” on Iran, and highlighted agreement with Trump on addressing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, a key issue in the talks.
Day 72: 'As of today, Tehran’s restraint is over': Iran official
Day 71: Iran keeps US waiting on response to peace plan
Day 70: US fires on Iran tankers as talks hang in balance
Day 69: Iran creates agency to control shipping at the Strait of Hormuz
Day 68: Trump threatens 'higher level' bombing of Iran if deal not agreed
Day 67: 'Project Freedom' paused 'for a short period': Trump
Day 66: UAE intercepts 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones