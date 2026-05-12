Inside Iran Guards plot targeting Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island hosting China-backed port

Four alleged IRGC members held after attempted infiltration of strategic Bubiyan Island
Dubai: Kuwait has revealed that members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards allegedly attempted to infiltrate a strategically important island in the Gulf, exposing what authorities described as a hostile operation amid soaring regional tensions.
The accusation by Kuwait of an Iranian link to the incident came just before US President Donald Trump travels to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Kuwait’s interior ministry said four men arrested earlier this month after attempting to enter the country by sea had confessed to belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The group allegedly included two naval captains, a naval lieutenant and an army lieutenant linked to the Guards.
According to Kuwaiti authorities, the men attempted to infiltrate Bubiyan Island aboard a fishing boat on May 1 and were allegedly preparing to carry out “hostile acts” inside the Gulf state.
Kuwait’s largest island, located in the northern Gulf near Iraq and Iran
Home to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, one of Kuwait’s biggest strategic infrastructure developments
Port is linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Kuwait Vision 2035 plans
Designed to become a major regional trade and logistics hub connecting Gulf shipping routes
Sits close to the Strait of Hormuz and key Gulf maritime lanes
Seen as strategically sensitive because of its proximity to Iran and Iraq
Kuwait says alleged IRGC operatives attempted to infiltrate the island by sea
The island and port project were previously targeted during the regional conflict
The island’s growing strategic importance has turned it into one of the Gulf’s most sensitive maritime and infrastructure zones.
Kuwait said two additional suspects managed to escape after security forces intercepted the group during the operation. One Kuwaiti security official was reportedly wounded during the confrontation.
The incident marks one of the most serious direct accusations levelled by Kuwait against Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in recent years and comes amid heightened regional instability linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.
Bubiyan Island holds major strategic significance for Kuwait as it hosts the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port project, a major China-backed infrastructure development linked to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.
The port and surrounding Gulf shipping lanes have become increasingly sensitive amid fears that the region could again slide toward wider conflict if tensions between Tehran, Washington and Gulf states escalate further.
Since the regional war erupted in late February, Kuwait has intensified security operations against individuals and groups allegedly linked to Iran.
In April, Kuwaiti authorities announced the arrest of 24 people accused of financing “terrorist” entities, with local security sources saying several former lawmakers were among those detained.
Iran has not officially responded to Kuwait’s allegations.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, established after Iran’s 1979 revolution, operates separately from Iran’s regular military and is regarded as the country’s most powerful military and ideological force. With an estimated strength of more than 190,000 personnel across its naval, aerospace, ground and intelligence branches, the IRGC plays a key role in Tehran’s regional military operations and foreign security strategy.