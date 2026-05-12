Inside Iran Guards plot targeting Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island hosting China-backed port

The accusation by Kuwait of an Iranian link to the incident came just before US President Donald Trump travels to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The incident marks one of the most serious direct accusations levelled by Kuwait against Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in recent years and comes amid heightened regional instability linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

The port and surrounding Gulf shipping lanes have become increasingly sensitive amid fears that the region could again slide toward wider conflict if tensions between Tehran, Washington and Gulf states escalate further.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, established after Iran’s 1979 revolution, operates separately from Iran’s regular military and is regarded as the country’s most powerful military and ideological force. With an estimated strength of more than 190,000 personnel across its naval, aerospace, ground and intelligence branches, the IRGC plays a key role in Tehran’s regional military operations and foreign security strategy.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.