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Iran arrests four alleged Israeli 'spies': State media

Revolutionary Guards claim suspects passed images of critical security sites

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AFP
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People walk past an anti-Israel billboard that reads in Farsi, "Iran on the frontline", covering the facade of a building in central Tehran.
People walk past an anti-Israel billboard that reads in Farsi, "Iran on the frontline", covering the facade of a building in central Tehran.
AFP

Iran arrested four suspected Israeli spies, state media reported on Thursday.

It came as US officials discuss possible peace talks with Iran after US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28 engulfed the Middle East in war.

"The four agents linked to the Mossad were apprehended in Gilan governorate" in northern Iran, IRNA reported, citing a statement from Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The Mossad is Israel's foreign intelligence agency.

"The arrestees had provided Mossad intelligence officers with images and locations of some sensitive and critical military and security sites via the internet", it said.

The suspects have been handed over to judicial authorities, the report added.

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