The past few months have been a test of endurance. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the country saw its warmest April and May on record, followed by scorching temperatures in June and July. On August 1, Sweihan reached a staggering 51.8°C, the all-time UAE record. While coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi experienced highs in the mid-40s, inland areas were particularly affected, with temperatures consistently over 50°C.