Here's what you need to know about the UAE weather shift
Dubai: UAE residents are already feeling the change in the air as September 23 marks the official transition out of the extreme heat of summer. After a record-breaking summer that saw temperatures in the UAE soar to near-record highs, a gradual and welcome cooling trend is now underway.
The past few months have been a test of endurance. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the country saw its warmest April and May on record, followed by scorching temperatures in June and July. On August 1, Sweihan reached a staggering 51.8°C, the all-time UAE record. While coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi experienced highs in the mid-40s, inland areas were particularly affected, with temperatures consistently over 50°C.
As we head into mid-September, the forecast points to continued relief from the intense heat. Daytime highs are now expected to range between 38.5°C and 40.6°C, while evenings will bring cooler temperatures averaging between 26.8°C and 29.3°C.
This shift marks the beginning of the autumn season. With the autumnal equinox just around the corner on September 23, residents can finally look forward to more enjoyable outdoor activities. While the weather is improving, the NCM cautions that residents should remain vigilant for occasional dust storms and shifting wind patterns.
