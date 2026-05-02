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How to enjoy 25°C cool weather in UAE next week

Similar weather patterns are forecast to persist over the coming days

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Winds are expected to blow from the north-westerly to north-easterly direction at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally strengthening to 35 km/h.
Winds are expected to blow from the north-westerly to north-easterly direction at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally strengthening to 35 km/h.

Dubai: Fair conditions are expected across the UAE on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies at times and light to moderate winds, according to the national weather forecast. Winds may freshen intermittently, while seas are forecast to remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to vary across the country, reaching highs of between 34°C and 38°C in coastal areas, while internal regions could see temperatures climb to between 39°C and 43°C. In the mountains, cooler conditions will prevail, with highs ranging from 25°C to 31°C.

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Winds are expected to blow from the north-westerly to north-easterly direction at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally strengthening to 35 km/h.

Similar weather patterns are forecast to persist over the coming days. Sunday is expected to remain fair, with light to moderate winds continuing across the country and seas remaining relatively calm.

On Monday, a slight drop in temperatures is anticipated, particularly in western areas, while conditions remain generally stable. By Tuesday, humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into Wednesday morning, especially along coastal regions, bringing a chance of mist formation.

Fair weather is expected to continue into midweek, with light to moderate winds and generally calm sea conditions, offering stable and predictable weather across the UAE.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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