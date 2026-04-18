UAE weather to remain stable ahead of light rain midweek
Abu Dhabi: Light rain is expected over some coastal areas and islands on Tuesday, as weather conditions across the UAE are influenced by a surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
The centre said the coming days will remain largely stable, with a gradual rise in temperatures. On Saturday, conditions are expected to be generally fair, with humid weather at night and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, while seas remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday, with fair to partly cloudy skies at times and light to moderate winds, and calm sea conditions continuing across both coasts.
By Monday, cloud cover is expected to increase, particularly over the islands, with partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy conditions. Winds may pick up at times, and seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
On Tuesday, skies will range from fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of light rainfall over some coastal areas and islands. Winds are expected to strengthen intermittently, raising dust in some areas, while sea conditions may become rough at times in the western Arabian Gulf.