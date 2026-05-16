NCM says temperatures will fluctuate as dusty conditions return across the country
Abu Dhabi: Fair weather and a slight rise in temperatures are expected across the UAE on Saturday, while dusty conditions and stronger winds are forecast to affect parts of the country over the coming days, according to the latest weather outlook issued by the National Center of Meteorology.
NCM said Saturday’s conditions will be generally fair, with partly cloudy skies expected over eastern areas. Winds are forecast to remain light to moderate, becoming stronger at times.
Temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 40°C in coastal and island areas, while internal regions could see highs between 39°C and 44°C. Mountainous areas are forecast to record temperatures ranging from 26°C to 33°C.
The National Center of Meteorology said northwesterly to southeasterly winds could reach speeds of up to 35km/h in coastal areas, while seas in the Arabian Gulf are expected to remain slight to moderate, with similar conditions forecast for the Oman Sea.
Weather conditions are expected to shift on Sunday, with dust and clouds forecast over eastern areas and a decrease in temperatures across western parts of the country.
NCM said southeasterly winds turning northwesterly may become active at times, causing blowing dust and sand with speeds reaching up to 40km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become moderate to rough.
Dusty weather is expected to continue into Monday, accompanied by another drop in temperatures and northwesterly winds reaching up to 40km/h.
Conditions are forecast to improve slightly on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy weather and a gradual rise in temperatures, before dusty conditions return again on Wednesday alongside another decline in temperatures and stronger winds across several areas of the country.