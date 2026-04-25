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UAE weather: Fair today, hotter days ahead this week

Similar conditions to continue Sunday, with fair to partly cloudy skies becoming cloudier

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Temperatures are set to remain high, particularly inland, where highs could reach between 38°C and 43°C.
Temperatures are set to remain high, particularly inland, where highs could reach between 38°C and 43°C.
Devansh Vyas/Special to Gulf News

Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected across the UAE on Saturday, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting occasional cloud cover in eastern areas and light to moderate winds that may pick up at times, raising dust in exposed regions.

Winds are expected to be north-easterly to north-westerly, blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

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Temperatures are set to remain high, particularly inland, where highs could reach between 38°C and 43°C. Coastal and island areas are expected to see highs ranging between 31°C and 36°C, while mountainous regions will be slightly cooler.

Similar conditions are expected to continue into Sunday, with fair to partly cloudy skies becoming cloudier over coastal and island areas at times. Winds will remain light to moderate but may freshen intermittently, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions could turn rough at times, particularly in the Arabian Gulf during the morning.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to rise further, accompanied by partly cloudy conditions and occasional cloud cover over coastal regions. Winds may continue to freshen at times, potentially causing blowing dust in some northern and eastern areas, while sea conditions remain slight to moderate, with periods of rougher conditions.

The warming trend is likely to continue into Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and another increase in temperatures. Winds are expected to shift from north-westerly to south-easterly, remaining light to moderate but occasionally strengthening.

Conditions are expected to stabilise by Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and lighter winds, while sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea remain slight.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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