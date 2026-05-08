UAE weather forecast: Milder temperatures, dusty skies and rough seas expected this weekend

Temperatures dip slightly as fair, dusty weather persists into early week
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for a spell of milder weather over the coming days, with temperatures expected to ease slightly across several regions as fresh winds stir dusty conditions and rough seas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
In its latest forecast, the NCM said Friday would remain generally fair, although coastal areas are likely to experience a gradual drop in temperatures alongside humid conditions overnight and into Saturday morning.
Daytime highs are expected to range between 36°C and 41°C along coastal areas and islands, while inland regions could see temperatures climbing to between 39°C and 44°C. Mountainous areas are forecast to record cooler conditions, with highs between 30°C and 35°C.
Winds blowing from the southwesterly to northwesterly direction are expected to reach speeds of up to 40 km/h at times, particularly over the sea, causing blowing dust in exposed areas and rough conditions in parts of the Arabian Gulf.
The cooler trend is forecast to continue into Saturday, with another drop in temperatures expected across the country. Dusty conditions are also likely at times, especially in western regions, as northwesterly winds strengthen intermittently.
By Sunday, fair but dusty weather is expected to persist, with moderate to fresh winds continuing to affect visibility in some inland areas. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to remain moderate to rough.
The NCM said Monday would bring generally stable weather conditions, although humidity levels are expected to rise again overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal areas. Winds may continue to generate dust westward before easing gradually.
A slight increase in temperatures is forecast for Tuesday, while humidity is expected to return during the night and early morning hours. Sea conditions are also likely to become calmer compared to the start of the week.