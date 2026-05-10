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Weather update: Dusty skies and rising humidity expected across the UAE this week

Sunday will remain mostly fair across the UAE, with dusty conditions expected at times

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Temperatures are forecast to range between 32°C and 37°C in coastal and island areas, while internal regions could see highs between 35°C and 42°C
Temperatures are forecast to range between 32°C and 37°C in coastal and island areas, while internal regions could see highs between 35°C and 42°C
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for generally fair but dusty weather on Sunday and over the coming days, with fresh winds expected to stir blowing dust and sand across several parts of the country, according to the latest forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology.

Sunday’s weather is expected to remain fair across most areas, although dusty conditions are likely at times as northwesterly to southwesterly winds increase, particularly over exposed inland areas.

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Temperatures are forecast to range between 32°C and 37°C in coastal and island areas, while internal regions could see highs between 35°C and 42°C. Mountainous areas are expected to record temperatures between 26°C and 34°C.

Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, causing reduced visibility in some dusty areas.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea on Sunday.

For the next few days, the NCM said Monday will remain generally fair, with humid conditions expected overnight and into Tuesday morning over some northern coastal areas, alongside a chance of mist formation.

Fresh winds are expected to continue on Monday, with rough sea conditions persisting in the Arabian Gulf during daytime hours before gradually easing.

Tuesday is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with humidity expected again overnight and into Wednesday morning, particularly over coastal regions where fog or mist formation may develop.

By Wednesday, conditions are expected to become fair to partly cloudy with lighter winds and calmer seas.

Thursday is forecast to remain fair to partly cloudy, although fresh winds could once again raise dust and sand in some exposed areas, especially during daytime hours.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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