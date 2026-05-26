The Centre has curated a joyful range of experiences for visitors of all ages and cultures
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is preparing to welcome its guests during the Eid Al Adha holiday in an atmosphere that revives the blessed spirit of the occasion and spreads joy among all visitors, amid the expected influx of worshippers attending Eid prayers and daily prayers, as well as visitors from diverse backgrounds and cultures.
To mark the occasion, the Centre is offering a wide range of cultural programmes and immersive experiences designed to enrich visitors’ journeys through the mosque. The Centre’s preparations reflect the highest levels of readiness through a fully integrated operational system that ensures a seamless, comfortable, and secure experience, facilitating smooth movement and easy access while delivering a comprehensive package of services and experiences aligned with the objectives of the “Year of Community,” further reinforcing the mosque’s standing as a global religious and cultural landmark.
The Centre has curated a joyful range of experiences for visitors of all ages and cultures — especially families and children — transforming their Eid visit into an unforgettable celebration beyond the traditional mosque experience. At the heart of these festivities are the Eid Takbeerat, long associated with the spirit and happiness of Eid for both young and old, resonating throughout the mosque, the Peace Dome, and “Souq Al Jami” during the holiday period.
In line with the objectives of the “Year of Community,” Souq Al Jami offers visitors the opportunity to spend an entire day in a vibrant and lively destination featuring more than 68 retail outlets, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment facilities.
The integrated destination also includes dedicated children’s play areas, allowing youngsters to enjoy their time while parents relax, shop, and unwind — especially at the kiosks and restaurants overlooking the mosque’s stunning architectural scenery and landscaped surroundings.
Visitors can also embark on a captivating journey at the “Light & Peace Museum,” which presents an immersive sensory narrative encouraging interaction with its cultural content while fostering dialogue among cultures and civilizations.
The museum highlights the cultural richness of Islamic civilization in science, arts, and literature through innovative exhibition methods, artefacts, and multimedia presentations across five inspiring sections:
Values of Tolerance – The Flow of Light
Sanctity and Worship – The Three Mosques
Beauty and Mastery – The Spirit of Creativity
Tolerance and Openness – Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Unity and Coexistence
In addition to a dedicated family and children’s experience area.
Adding to the inspiration is the immersive “Diya Interactive Experience – A World of Light,” a 360-degree sensory presentation conveying the mosque’s civilisational message through advanced visual storytelling and innovative technology, representing a significant addition to the Centre’s cultural offerings.
For visitors seeking enriching experiences of learning and discovery, the Centre offers cultural tours led by its Cultural Tour Specialists in both Arabic and English.
These tours introduce visitors to the mosque’s humanitarian message and showcase its magnificent architecture and Islamic artistry, where authenticity harmoniously meets creativity.
During Eid Al Adha, the tours feature exclusive routes allowing participants to access unique areas within the mosque that are typically reserved for private tours.
The tours also place special emphasis on Eid Al Adha and its significance in Islam, highlighting associated rituals, traditions, and practices — including Hajj and the values of unity and fraternity it embodies among people of different cultures. Visitors will also learn about the Eid Takbeerat, the virtues of the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, and cherished Emirati traditions associated with Eid, such as Eidiyah gifts and social gatherings.
These tours continue throughout the day in a simplified and culturally inclusive format, offering flexibility for families to choose suitable timings. Meanwhile, the “Sura” night tours provide a unique dimension to the visit, unveiling the mosque’s tranquil nighttime ambience and enchanting moonlight-inspired illumination.
The Centre further enhances visitors’ experiences through “Al Daleel,” an interactive multimedia guide employing augmented reality technologies and available in 14 languages, catering to all age groups through a modern and engaging approach.
At the end of their journey, visitors can enjoy “Al Mattil,” a panoramic viewing experience offering breathtaking perspectives of the mosque from a new angle within calm and comfortable surroundings — ideal for photography, reflection, and relaxation.
Guests may also savour contemporary local flavours at the specialty coffee outlet or purchase exclusive souvenirs specially designed for the mosque as cherished keepsakes of their visit.
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has prepared a comprehensive programme for Eid Al Adha celebrations, including Eid prayers, continuous broadcasting of Eid Takbeerat across the mosque precincts, cultural tours, and exceptional experiences at Souq Al Jami.
Key Programmes and Activities
Eid Prayer: Eid Al Adha prayers will be held in the mosque’s courtyards, with spacious areas dedicated to worshippers in a serene spiritual atmosphere.
Exclusive Cultural Tours: Family-oriented guided tours showcasing the mosque’s unique Islamic architecture and rich history, with extended operating hours covering early mornings and evenings.
“Diya” Interactive Experience: A captivating visual and audio journey narrating the story of tolerance through advanced lighting technologies.
Souq Al Jami Activities: A variety of family entertainment programmes, shopping experiences, and special Eid dining offers at restaurants and cafés.
Light & Peace Museum: An opportunity to explore the museum’s message of coexistence and human harmony.
The mosque welcomes visitors from all cultures and nationalities daily from 9am to 10pm. On Fridays, visiting hours are from 9am to 12pm and resume from 3pm to 10pm.
The “Sura” night tours operate daily from 10pm until 9am, while “Souq Al Jami” remains open throughout the Eid holiday from 9am to 11pm.