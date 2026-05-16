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Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre offers free access to 'Light & Peace Museum'

Peace Dome venue offers multilingual, family-friendly museum experience

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WAM
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Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre offers free access to 'Light & Peace Museum'

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is offering free admission to the “Light & Peace Museum” from 16th to 18th May to mark International Museum Day and support its mission to preserve Islamic cultural heritage.

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The museum is open daily from 9 am to 10 pm, offering visitors an interactive cultural experience exploring the history and achievements of Islamic civilisation.

Visitors are guided through the museum by cultural tour specialists, with exhibitions enhanced by multimedia and advanced digital technologies across interactive galleries presenting the artistic, scientific and cultural contributions of Islamic civilisation and its links with other cultures.

The museum also highlights values of tolerance, coexistence and peace rooted in the UAE’s cultural identity.

The museum experience is available in seven international languages—Arabic, English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Russian, and Hindi—supported by interactive digital technologies that allow visitors to engage with ease.

The journey is structured across five main galleries, each focusing on key civilisational values such as tolerance, worship, creativity, and coexistence, in addition to a dedicated space designed for families and children.

The museum is located within the “Peace Dome” at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, one of Abu Dhabi’s prominent cultural destinations. The dome hosts a range of cultural experiences and activities, including the Mosque’s Library, which specialises in the sciences and arts of Islamic civilisation, and a theatre that accommodates religious, national, cultural, and community events.

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