It’s a classic case of he said-she said; she says he was abusive towards the end, he says she made the whole beating thing up. Indian actor Karan Mehra and his wife, Nisha Rawal, have been talking about divorce, but things took a turn for the worse on Monday when a disturbance was reported to local police. Mehra was arrested as well, but let out on bail a few hours later.
Both he and Rawal have since been vocal about the goings-on that led to the fight and the tattered state of their marriage. Mehra recounted their tussle on Monday, saying they were arguing when he pushed her against a wall, injuring her head.
Rawal also attended a press conference a day after the incident where she spoke about suffering from bipolar disorder, alimony requested during their acrimonious divorce discussions and what happened THAT night.
Mehra has meanwhile refuted these allegations, telling media that he’s being ‘framed’ by Rawal and their son, Kavish, isn’t safe with her.
He told news agency ANI, "Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'ab dekho kya hota' ( now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall." "She came out of the room and told her brother, Rohit, that I hit her. Seeing blood on Nisha's face, Rohit became angry and slapped me," Karan added.
The couple has allegedly not been on good terms for some time. In March 2021 they decided to part ways, explained Mehra.
Actor Kashmera Shah has come out in support of Rawal, saying in an interview that the abuse had been building up. “I am with Nisha, and apparently he (Karan) did hit her, and there were a lot of financial things he MESSED up with, and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times, and we found out when we came to the house, and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing," she had said
Actor Gaurav Chopraa has urged people to handle the matter with kindness. Chopraa said that he does not wish for Kavish to be harmed. He went on to say that he doesn't want the child to misunderstand his position on this when he grows up.
Actress Kavita Kaushik alluded to the couple, while not naming anyone. She tweeted, "Media aur public majje legi aur apni akal ke hisaab se opinion degi, apni pareshaani aur ladaai police aur court mei kar ke samaadhan nikaalo, entertainment mat bano vo bhi free mei (The media and the public will enjoy the fun and give their opinion according to their understanding, solve your problems and fight in court, do not be entertainment, that too for free)..."
In an interview with Indian media Raju Srivastav said the two should discuss their disagreement like adults.
The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked. The couple has a son named Kavish.
