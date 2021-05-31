1 of 8
While odd requests are something all celebrities have faced at some point or another, ones that ask for a lifetime of commitment surely take the thing too far. Still, fans will be fans – here’s a look at some wedding proposals that have been Tweeted/Instagrammed at Bollywood stars. No, in case you are wondering, they haven’t been accepted yet.
Star child Suhana Khan recently turned 21 and as she did, the daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan got an unusual message. To Gauri’s Twitter message, a fan wrote, "Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai." [Please help me marry Suhana. I earn more than Rs100,000 a month.]
‘Durgamati’ star Bhumi Pednekar got a lengthy proposal from one of her fans who said: “Hi beautiful mam, I can’t stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna v pyar Kar lu Lekin Koi chance hi Nahi hain ki ap Koi non-celebrity se shadi Karo. Dukh hota hai.”[No matter how much I love you I know you won’t marry a non-celeb.]
Pednekar took time out to reply, saying that while she would not marry him she would ensure he didn’t miss her – by working hard and staying in the spotlight with her movies.
Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha also got a surprise when she held an interactive session with fans on her birthday. A fan ended up proposing to the actress writing, "#Asknushrat Look at my DP. Will you consider marrying me?" Jokingly, Nushrratt replied, "I'm glad my mother is not on this Twitter chat."
Raveena Tandon swatted away a proposal saying, “Sorry yaar, you are 13 years late in asking.” Raveena Tandon married film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004 and the pair has two children, daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.
R Madhavan has fans across the age spectrum. One young-un wrote: “Is it wrong that I’m 18 and wanna get married to you”. The ‘3 Idiots’ actor in a polite yet firm tone wrote, “@nina_.jai ha ha ha God bless you.. you will find someone way more worthier.”
The late Sushant Singh Rajput had many admirers, one of whom had asked him to marry her. The tweet said: “Will you marry me??? I have been in love with you for so many years”. And he replied, “Why did you take so long to ask, I was waiting:)?” Sadly, this was not be, the actor passed away last year.
