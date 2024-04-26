Tech First Gulf, renowned for its exemplary efforts in promoting, distributing, and offering comprehensive support to both partners and customers, has been honoured with the distinguished title of Emerging Distributor of the Year 2024 by Group-IB. This recognition highlights Tech First Gulf commitment to excellence and its significant contributions to the industry.

The award emphasizes TFG's ability to provide end-to-end solutions and support across various sectors. With a strong local presence and representatives spanning over 10 countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), along with strategically located warehousing facilities and innovation centres, TFG has solidified its position as a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in the region.

Akashdeep, Chief Strategy Officer of Tech First Gulf, says, "This is truly a remarkable achievement! Winning this award is a testament to our leadership in distribution space across the MEA. I attribute much of our success to our deep understanding in the complete business life cycle in the delivery of cybersecurity solutions. Our ability to navigate and address these complexities effectively has been instrumental in positioning us as leaders in the industry.

"Our companies operate in perfect synergy which has generated trust and contributed to our flourishing over the years. Additionally, please know that our best-in-class distribution services will continue to be steadfastly committed towards the success of our vendors. This pledge is a cornerstone of our ethos and emphasise our dedication to facilitating mutual growth and prosperity. We extend our sincere appreciation to Group-IB for this honour and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to fostering a longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship."