UAE weather forecast: Fair skies with early fog risk through Sunday

Partly cloudy skies, rising humidity at night and light to moderate winds expected

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather today, the first day of Ramadan, with humid conditions developing overnight and into Thursday morning, and a probability of fog or mist over some western areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)

In its daily bulletin, the NCM said generally stable conditions are expected from today through Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and rising humidity at night. Winds will be light to moderate, southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times to 35 km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Thursday, conditions will remain mostly fair with intermittent cloud cover. Humidity will persist overnight and into the early morning, with a chance of mist in coastal and western areas. Winds will stay light to moderate, and sea conditions will continue to be slight.

Friday will see fair to partly cloudy skies, with increasing humidity overnight potentially leading to patchy fog inland and westwards. Winds will be light to moderate, gradually shifting direction, and seas will remain slight.

By Saturday, the weather is expected to be generally fair with occasional cloud cover. Humid conditions will return overnight and early in the morning, with possible mist formation in low-lying areas. Winds will remain light, and seas slight.

On Sunday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will persist across the country. Early morning humidity may again lead to patchy fog in some areas, while winds remain light to moderate and sea conditions slight.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
