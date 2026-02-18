Partly cloudy skies, rising humidity at night and light to moderate winds expected
Dubai: The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather today, the first day of Ramadan, with humid conditions developing overnight and into Thursday morning, and a probability of fog or mist over some western areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
In its daily bulletin, the NCM said generally stable conditions are expected from today through Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and rising humidity at night. Winds will be light to moderate, southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times to 35 km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Thursday, conditions will remain mostly fair with intermittent cloud cover. Humidity will persist overnight and into the early morning, with a chance of mist in coastal and western areas. Winds will stay light to moderate, and sea conditions will continue to be slight.
Friday will see fair to partly cloudy skies, with increasing humidity overnight potentially leading to patchy fog inland and westwards. Winds will be light to moderate, gradually shifting direction, and seas will remain slight.
By Saturday, the weather is expected to be generally fair with occasional cloud cover. Humid conditions will return overnight and early in the morning, with possible mist formation in low-lying areas. Winds will remain light, and seas slight.
On Sunday, fair to partly cloudy conditions will persist across the country. Early morning humidity may again lead to patchy fog in some areas, while winds remain light to moderate and sea conditions slight.