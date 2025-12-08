Jeddah schools switch to remote learning due to severe weather warnings

Red alert issued as heavy rain, strong winds and flash floods hit the region
Dubai: Education authorities in Jeddah announced on Monday that all schools in the governorates of Jeddah, Rabigh and Khulais will switch to remote learning on Tuesday due to severe weather forecasts and a red alert issued by the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).
The Jeddah Education Department confirmed on its X account that in-person classes will be suspended “based on weather reports from the National Center for Meteorology and in the interest of everyone’s safety.” Lessons will continue online via the Madrasati platform for students, teachers and administrative staff.
The NCM warned that the rainfall, forecast between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, may be accompanied by strong winds, poor visibility, hail, high waves, thunderstorms and flash flood risks.
The storm system is expected to impact multiple regions through Thursday, with varying intensities of rain in Asir, Al Baha, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk, Hail, Qassim, Jazan, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
Jeddah, Taif and several coastal areas along the Red Sea are likely to be among the worst affected. Red alerts have already been issued for parts of Mecca, Medina, Hail and the Northern Borders, where severe thunderstorms are forming. Civil Defense authorities urged residents to stay cautious, avoid flood-prone valleys, and follow official safety instructions.
