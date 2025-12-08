GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Jeddah schools switch to remote learning due to severe weather warnings

Red alert issued as heavy rain, strong winds and flash floods hit the region

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Saudi schools in Jeddah, Rabigh and Khulais move online as red alert issued
Saudi schools in Jeddah, Rabigh and Khulais move online as red alert issued

Dubai: Education authorities in Jeddah announced on Monday that all schools in the governorates of Jeddah, Rabigh and Khulais will switch to remote learning on Tuesday due to severe weather forecasts and a red alert issued by the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

Classes shift online for safety

The Jeddah Education Department confirmed on its X account that in-person classes will be suspended “based on weather reports from the National Center for Meteorology and in the interest of everyone’s safety.” Lessons will continue online via the Madrasati platform for students, teachers and administrative staff.

Severe weather expected

The NCM warned that the rainfall, forecast between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, may be accompanied by strong winds, poor visibility, hail, high waves, thunderstorms and flash flood risks.

The storm system is expected to impact multiple regions through Thursday, with varying intensities of rain in Asir, Al Baha, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk, Hail, Qassim, Jazan, Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

Red alerts and public safety advice

Jeddah, Taif and several coastal areas along the Red Sea are likely to be among the worst affected. Red alerts have already been issued for parts of Mecca, Medina, Hail and the Northern Borders, where severe thunderstorms are forming. Civil Defense authorities urged residents to stay cautious, avoid flood-prone valleys, and follow official safety instructions.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

NCM warns of storms and flash floods across Makkah region

Heavy rain warnings issued for Jeddah and wider Makkah

2m read
Cloudy conditions with possible showers

UAE to see cloudy skies and chance of rain on Saturday

1m read
NCM warns of dusty skies, rain forecast across the UAE

NCM warns of dusty skies, rain forecast across the UAE

2m read
UAE: Early morning fog expected in some places

UAE: Early morning fog expected in some places

1m read