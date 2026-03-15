GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

Mercedes teenager Antonelli wins maiden grand prix in China

19-year-old converted being the youngest pole-sitter in Formula One history into victory

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Winner Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on March 15, 2026.
Winner Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on March 15, 2026.
AFP

Shanghai: An emotional Kimi Antonelli won a grand prix for the first time on Sunday in China ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who made his maiden podium for Ferrari.

The 19-year-old Antonelli converted being the youngest pole-sitter in Formula One history into victory after both McLarens dramatically failed to start the Shanghai race.

Antonelli briefly lost the lead at the start but once he got back in front, the teenager controlled the pace to cruise home to the chequered flag. Charles Leclerc was fourth in the second Ferrari. 

Hamilton, as he had done in Saturday's sprint, got a great start and had taken the lead by the time the teams emerged from the first complex of turns.

Leclerc also launched brilliantly and managed to get past Russell, who started second on the grid.

The top four swapped places multiple times before a safety car on lap 11 brought them all into the pits.

Once the dust settled and they went racing again, Antonelli led from Hamilton, with Leclerc third and Russell fourth.

By lap 29 Russell had got past both Ferraris and up to second and set off trying to catch his young Italian teammate, who was by now more then seven seconds up the road.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen continued Red Bull's poor start to the new season when he was told to retire his car on lap 46.

Antonelli was in tears at the end as he soaked up victory.b

Related Topics:
Formula-OneFormula1

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fans watch Ferrari's team members during pit stop practice ahead of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on March 12, 2026.

China sprint race adds more intrigue to new F1 season

4m read
File photo of the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on March 23, 2025.

Chinese EV giant BYD considers Formula One entry

3m read
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain walks down pit lane after winning the qualifying session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Russell, Antonelli lead in one-two at Australian GP

2m read
Antonelli’s girlfriend announces split with F1 driver

Antonelli’s girlfriend announces split with F1 driver

2m read