e& posts Dh19.4b revenue in Q1 on strong subscriber growth

Net profit rose to Dh2.9 billion, marking a 3.9% increase compared with the same period last year, excluding gains from the sale of Khazna. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 16.5% to Dh8.6 billion.

The company’s quarterly performance reflects continued investment in next-generation infrastructure and its broader push to scale digital solutions across markets. It positions itself as a key player in the region’s evolving digital economy while maintaining growth across core and international operations.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.