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e& posts Dh19.4b revenue in Q1 on strong subscriber growth

Net profit rises to Dh2.9b as telecom group expands global footprint

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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e& posts Dh19.4b revenue in Q1 on strong subscriber growth
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Dubai: e& reported consolidated revenue of Dh19.4 billion for the first quarter of 2026, up 15.1% year-on-year, supported by strong subscriber growth and demand for digital services.

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Net profit rose to Dh2.9 billion, marking a 3.9% increase compared with the same period last year, excluding gains from the sale of Khazna. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 16.5% to Dh8.6 billion.

“Despite economic and regional changes, our agile business model has proven e&’s inherent strength and great ability to navigate challenges,” said Group Chief Executive Officer Masood M. Sharif Mahmood.

“Throughout recent regional challenges, e& remained steadfast in fulfilling its national role by enabling business continuity, ensuring network resilience, supporting remote work and education systems…”

Growing subscribers

The group’s subscriber base expanded 30.8% year-on-year to 248 million, driven by international growth. In the UAE, the customer base reached 16.6 million, reflecting uptake of advanced connectivity and artificial intelligence-enabled services.

The company’s quarterly performance reflects continued investment in next-generation infrastructure and its broader push to scale digital solutions across markets. It positions itself as a key player in the region’s evolving digital economy while maintaining growth across core and international operations.

e& said it expects momentum to continue, supported by diversification and its focus on technology-led services across multiple geographies.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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