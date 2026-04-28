e& posts Dh19.4b revenue in Q1 on strong subscriber growth

Net profit rises to Dh2.9b as telecom group expands global footprint
Dubai: e& reported consolidated revenue of Dh19.4 billion for the first quarter of 2026, up 15.1% year-on-year, supported by strong subscriber growth and demand for digital services.
Net profit rose to Dh2.9 billion, marking a 3.9% increase compared with the same period last year, excluding gains from the sale of Khazna. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 16.5% to Dh8.6 billion.
“Despite economic and regional changes, our agile business model has proven e&’s inherent strength and great ability to navigate challenges,” said Group Chief Executive Officer Masood M. Sharif Mahmood.
“Throughout recent regional challenges, e& remained steadfast in fulfilling its national role by enabling business continuity, ensuring network resilience, supporting remote work and education systems…”
The group’s subscriber base expanded 30.8% year-on-year to 248 million, driven by international growth. In the UAE, the customer base reached 16.6 million, reflecting uptake of advanced connectivity and artificial intelligence-enabled services.
The company’s quarterly performance reflects continued investment in next-generation infrastructure and its broader push to scale digital solutions across markets. It positions itself as a key player in the region’s evolving digital economy while maintaining growth across core and international operations.
e& said it expects momentum to continue, supported by diversification and its focus on technology-led services across multiple geographies.