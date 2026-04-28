6 cooling gadgets you’ll need for your summer holidays in 2026

No batteries, no charging, no tech, just cooling relief. The FROGG TOGGS Chilly Pad Cooling Towel is a travel favourite for a reason. Just soak it in water, wring it out, and drape it over your neck, shoulders, or forehead for an instant cooling effect that lasts for hours. It's a good choice, beach days, outdoor tours, or even airport waits, this ultra-light towel folds flat and tucks easily into your bag. With a generous 33" x 13" size and a no-drip design, it keeps you cool without the mess. And since it comes in a 2-pack, you’ll always have a backup, or someone to share the chill with.