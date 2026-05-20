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Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic blog amid growing hospitalisation rumours

Claims surfaced suggesting that the 83-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai hospital

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The speculation gained traction after a senior journalist shared a YouTube video alleging that Bachchan had been admitted since Saturday, 16 May.
The speculation gained traction after a senior journalist shared a YouTube video alleging that Bachchan had been admitted since Saturday, 16 May.
Facebook : Amitabh Bachchan

Recently, reports about Amitabh Bachchan’s hospitalisation sent social media into a spiral on Tuesday night, with concern quickly turning into speculation. Claims surfaced suggesting that the 83-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, prompting a wave of anxious messages from fans. However, subsequent updates clarified that the rumours were inaccurate.

The speculation gained traction after a senior journalist shared a YouTube video alleging that Bachchan had been admitted since Saturday, 16 May.

As concern spread online and fans began wishing him a quick recovery, PTI later reported that the claims were false. According to a source quoted by PTI, Bachchan had visited Nanavati Hospital only for a routine monthly health check-up and returned home the same day. “He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for a check-up,” the source clarified.

Amid the growing chatter, Bachchan also shared a cryptic post on his blog late on Wednesday around 12:19 am. The post included a Hindi poem, whose translated lines read: “When the eagle becomes quiet, parrots begin to speak. This one and that one say, ‘Come, let us also start offering advice/drinks.’ After eating millet bread and greens, they begin talking like crows the moment food enters their mouths. One remained a reflection of brother Hill’s education; the other, a memory of Wellington.”

Moreover, despite the hospitalisation rumours, he was also seen following his regular Sunday ritual at his Juhu residence, where he meets fans outside his home.

On the work front, he has recently completed Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 and will next be seen in the courtroom drama Section 84. He is also reportedly working on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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