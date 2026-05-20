Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic blog amid growing hospitalisation rumours

Amid the growing chatter, Bachchan also shared a cryptic post on his blog late on Wednesday around 12:19 am. The post included a Hindi poem, whose translated lines read: “When the eagle becomes quiet, parrots begin to speak. This one and that one say, ‘Come, let us also start offering advice/drinks.’ After eating millet bread and greens, they begin talking like crows the moment food enters their mouths. One remained a reflection of brother Hill’s education; the other, a memory of Wellington.”