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World Cup final 4: Argentina, England, France, Spain — the last giants standing

From North America drama to a final four of giants and generational icons

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A combination of file photos created on July 13, 2026: Clockwise from top left: Spain's #5 Mikel Merino, England's #10 Jude Bellingham, Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi, and France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe.
A combination of file photos created on July 13, 2026: Clockwise from top left: Spain's #5 Mikel Merino, England's #10 Jude Bellingham, Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi, and France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe.
Gulf News File

The road to football immortality has narrowed to just four nations.

After weeks of breathtaking goals, heartbreaking exits, and relentless drama across North America, only France, Spain, England, and Argentina remain.

Between them stand multiple World Cup titles, Ballon d'Or winners, generational talents, and some of the greatest coaches in modern football.

Every pass, every tackle, and every moment from here on carries the weight of history. By the end of the week, two teams will earn the right to fight for football's biggest prize, while the others will be left wondering what might have been.

France

Coach: Didier Deschamps

A World Cup winner as both player (1998) and coach (2018), Deschamps is renowned for tactical discipline, defensive organisation, and calm leadership. The 2026 tournament is expected to be his final World Cup in charge, adding extra emotion to France's campaign.

Top Players

  • Kylian Mbappé – France's talisman and one of the tournament's leading scorers.

  • Ousmane Dembélé – Creative spark on the wing.

  • Aurélien Tchouaméni – Midfield anchor.

Previous World Cup Record

  • Champions: 1998, 2018

  • Runners-up: 2006, 2022

  • Regular semifinal contender and one of the most consistent teams of the past decade.

Spain

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

De la Fuente has overseen Spain's resurgence by blending the nation's traditional possession style with greater attacking urgency. His youthful squad has impressed with fearless football throughout the tournament.

Top Players

  • Lamine Yamal – Teenage sensation dazzling the world.

  • Pedri – Midfield maestro.

  • Mikel Merino – Match-winner in the knockout stage.

Previous World Cup Record

  • Champions: 2010

  • Fourth place: 1950

  • Long regarded as one of international football's technical powerhouses.

England

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

The German manager has brought tactical flexibility and high expectations to England. His side has battled through difficult knockout matches, relying heavily on resilience and individual brilliance.

Top Players

  • Jude Bellingham – England's driving force in midfield.

  • Harry Kane – Captain and prolific goalscorer.

  • Bukayo Saka – Dynamic attacking threat.

Previous World Cup Record

  • Champions: 1966

  • Runners-up: None

  • Semifinalists: 1990, 2018, 2026

  • Still chasing only their second world title.

Argentina

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Scaloni transformed Argentina into world champions in 2022 and has maintained their winning mentality. Calm, adaptable, and respected by his players, he continues to guide one of football's most complete squads.

Top Players

  • Lionel Messi – The legendary captain seeking another historic triumph.

  • Julián Álvarez – Hero of the quarterfinal victory.

  • Lautaro Martínez – Clinical finisher.

Previous World Cup Record

  • Champions: 1978, 1986, 2022

  • Runners-up: 1930, 1990, 2014

  • One of the tournament's most decorated nations.

These four nations now represent the elite of world football. Remarkably, this is the first World Cup in which the top four teams in the live FIFA rankings have all reached the semifinals, setting up a showdown of football's biggest heavyweights.

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