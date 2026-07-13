From North America drama to a final four of giants and generational icons
The road to football immortality has narrowed to just four nations.
After weeks of breathtaking goals, heartbreaking exits, and relentless drama across North America, only France, Spain, England, and Argentina remain.
Between them stand multiple World Cup titles, Ballon d'Or winners, generational talents, and some of the greatest coaches in modern football.
Every pass, every tackle, and every moment from here on carries the weight of history. By the end of the week, two teams will earn the right to fight for football's biggest prize, while the others will be left wondering what might have been.
Coach: Didier Deschamps
A World Cup winner as both player (1998) and coach (2018), Deschamps is renowned for tactical discipline, defensive organisation, and calm leadership. The 2026 tournament is expected to be his final World Cup in charge, adding extra emotion to France's campaign.
Top Players
Kylian Mbappé – France's talisman and one of the tournament's leading scorers.
Ousmane Dembélé – Creative spark on the wing.
Aurélien Tchouaméni – Midfield anchor.
Previous World Cup Record
Champions: 1998, 2018
Runners-up: 2006, 2022
Regular semifinal contender and one of the most consistent teams of the past decade.
Coach: Luis de la Fuente
De la Fuente has overseen Spain's resurgence by blending the nation's traditional possession style with greater attacking urgency. His youthful squad has impressed with fearless football throughout the tournament.
Top Players
Lamine Yamal – Teenage sensation dazzling the world.
Pedri – Midfield maestro.
Mikel Merino – Match-winner in the knockout stage.
Previous World Cup Record
Champions: 2010
Fourth place: 1950
Long regarded as one of international football's technical powerhouses.
Coach: Thomas Tuchel
The German manager has brought tactical flexibility and high expectations to England. His side has battled through difficult knockout matches, relying heavily on resilience and individual brilliance.
Top Players
Jude Bellingham – England's driving force in midfield.
Harry Kane – Captain and prolific goalscorer.
Bukayo Saka – Dynamic attacking threat.
Previous World Cup Record
Champions: 1966
Runners-up: None
Semifinalists: 1990, 2018, 2026
Still chasing only their second world title.
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Scaloni transformed Argentina into world champions in 2022 and has maintained their winning mentality. Calm, adaptable, and respected by his players, he continues to guide one of football's most complete squads.
Top Players
Lionel Messi – The legendary captain seeking another historic triumph.
Julián Álvarez – Hero of the quarterfinal victory.
Lautaro Martínez – Clinical finisher.
Previous World Cup Record
Champions: 1978, 1986, 2022
Runners-up: 1930, 1990, 2014
One of the tournament's most decorated nations.
These four nations now represent the elite of world football. Remarkably, this is the first World Cup in which the top four teams in the live FIFA rankings have all reached the semifinals, setting up a showdown of football's biggest heavyweights.