Why Edufair Abu Dhabi is a must-attend for every student and parent

“In 2026, our priority destinations are the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Europe, and the United States, countries where a student visa is truly the beginning of a larger life plan. Canada offers clear pathways to permanent residency, the UK’s Graduate Route visa provides strong post-study work rights, Australia remains highly competitive, and Germany offers tuition-free education with an exceptional career ecosystem," says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis, UAE and Canada, adding, "At Y-Axis, we don’t just help students get admitted, we help them choose a destination that aligns with their career goals and long-term residency ambitions.”