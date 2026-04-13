Why Edufair Abu Dhabi is a must-attend for every student and parent

Edufair Abu Dhabi 2026 connects students with 25+ universities and future-ready programmes
The highly anticipated Edufair Abu Dhabi will take place from May 16–17 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, bringing together more than 25 prestigious universities and career service providers from the UAE and abroad. The event aims to help students and families identify the right academic pathways aligned with their career aspirations through direct engagement with institutions and education experts.
The exhibition features a mix of universities, study abroad consultants, and career guidance providers, alongside interactive sessions, discussions, and promotional offers.
After drawing over 8,000 visitors across its two iterations last year, Edufair continues to reflect strong demand in Abu Dhabi for in-person engagement with universities, as students and parents seek clearer guidance on courses, scholarships, and future career options.
Participating universities will present detailed information on programmes, admission requirements, tuition fees, and scholarships. Admissions teams will also offer on-the-spot application reviews, feedback, and in some cases, conditional offers, enabling students to progress their applications during the event itself.
For families in Abu Dhabi, Edufair provides a practical alternative to visiting multiple campuses across the UAE, bringing a wide range of study options into a single venue. Students will be able to explore disciplines ranging from robotics, artificial intelligence and aerospace engineering to forensic science, business, economics, media studies, and sustainable architecture.
The event also highlights growing interest in lifelong learning, with executive education and professional certification providers catering to graduates and working professionals looking to upskill or diversify their expertise.
At Edufair Abu Dhabi, DeMont Institute of Management and Technology will highlight its KHDA-permitted and UK-awarded Pearson BTEC Foundation and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes, as well as NCFE CACHE Teacher Training programmes. These include pathways in Cybersecurity, Computing, Fashion, Psychology, HR, Business, and other high-demand fields.
“Student interest today is strongly driven by career relevance, flexibility, and progression opportunities. That is why vocational and industry-focused qualifications are seeing increased demand. Our programmes are designed to combine practical learning with academic progression, giving students a strong foundation and a clear route towards employment, higher study, and international opportunities,” says Dr. Bindu Nair, Academic Head, DeMont Institute of Management and Technology.
Alongside UAE-based higher education institutions, Edufair will also feature a range of exhibitors specialising in overseas education, showcasing international study pathways that can lead to post-study work opportunities and residency options abroad.
Platinum sponsor and one of the UAE’s leading immigration and study abroad consultancies, Y-Axis, will present a range of international education options.
“In 2026, our priority destinations are the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Europe, and the United States, countries where a student visa is truly the beginning of a larger life plan. Canada offers clear pathways to permanent residency, the UK’s Graduate Route visa provides strong post-study work rights, Australia remains highly competitive, and Germany offers tuition-free education with an exceptional career ecosystem," says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis, UAE and Canada, adding, "At Y-Axis, we don’t just help students get admitted, we help them choose a destination that aligns with their career goals and long-term residency ambitions.”
Exhibitors will meet students and parents directly, providing insights on programmes, campus life, and career pathways, while outlining how their institutions support long-term academic and professional growth.
“Attending Edufair Abu Dhabi is important because it allows us to engage directly with students and families as they explore the best pathways for higher education and career growth. With increasing interest in flexible, affordable, and outcome-focused education, it is essential for us to explain how our programmes support both academic and professional progression,” says Dr. Nair.
Several institutions will also introduce Edufair-specific grants, fee waivers, and discounts for eligible students.
Education counsellors will be available throughout the event to guide students on how academic choices align with emerging career opportunities.
For more information about the event as well as to register visit