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Gulf News Edufair turns 10: Why you should attend this year's edition

Taking place from May 8-10 at H Dubai Hotel, Edufair features over 35 universities

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Gulf News Edufair turns 10: Why you should attend this year's edition
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Whether you have just completed your Grade 12 board exams, are still in high school, or are a working professional looking to upskill, Gulf News Edufair is the place to explore the latest educational opportunities.

This year’s 10th edition, bigger and better than before, takes place from May 8-10 at H Dubai Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, bringing together top universities, education experts, and career guidance resources.

 Here are 10 reasons why you shouldn’t miss it:

1. Discover the right university for higher studies

Edufair brings together the UAE’s top universities and international institutions, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes across fields like business, engineering, health sciences, liberal arts, and more. Whether you’re looking for a niche specialisation or a broader degree, Edufair allows you to explore all options from global education providers, compare programmes, and gather the insights you need to make informed choices.

2. Explore study abroad opportunities

 If your sights are set on international education, Edufair is the place to be. Meet representatives from universities across Canada, the UK, the USA, Australia, Europe, and Asia, and receive personalised guidance on admissions, visas, scholarships, and career prospects abroad. Experienced immigration and study-abroad consultants will also be available to help you understand permanent residency pathways and other international opportunities. 

3. Get face-to-face with university admissions teams

Skip the back-and-forth emails and get direct access to admissions officers. Ask questions about tuition fees, scholarships, course structures, internships, and application requirements, and get personalised advice on your chosen path. Talking directly to admissions teams ensures you leave with clarity and confidence about your next steps.

4. Access 1,500+ cutting-edge courses and degrees

 Participating universities will showcase industry-relevant programmes in cutting-edge disciplines, including AI, data science, graphics and gaming, robotics, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and more. If you’ve always wanted to study a particular course but weren’t sure if it was available in the UAE or if you qualified, Edufair is the perfect place to explore. These career-focused courses can help you gain skills that make a significant difference in your professional journey. 

5. Interact with career counsellors and faculty experts

Navigating career choices can be overwhelming in today’s fast-evolving job market. Edufair provides access to career counsellors, educators, and faculty members who can guide you on degree selection, career prospects, and skill development, helping you make decisions that align with both your interests and future employment trends.

6. Attend seminars and panel discussions

 Gain insights from thought leaders, industry professionals, and education experts through a series of seminars and panel discussions over three days. Learn about emerging career opportunities, the skills in demand, workforce trends, and the future of education, both in the UAE and globally. These sessions give students and parents a deeper understanding of what today’s academic choices mean for tomorrow’s careers.

7. Fast-track your career with short courses

Not everyone is looking for full degrees. Edufair features short-term certifications, professional courses, and skill-based programmes that can help you upskill or reskill efficiently. Whether you are a working professional or a student seeking supplementary expertise, these courses are designed to prepare you for practical career success.

 8. Take advantage of exclusive discounts and spot admissions

 Many universities at Edufair offer tuition fee discounts, scholarships, grants, and even spot admissions. These opportunities make it easier for students to secure a place in top institutions while reducing financial and administrative hurdles. Edufair acts as a launchpad to fast-track your educational journey.

 9. Enjoy free valet parking and easy metro access

 Edufair 2026 makes attending hassle-free. The venue at H Dubai Hotel offers free valet parking for visitors, and its location near Dubai World Trade Centre Metro Station ensures smooth access for those relying on public transport.

10. Free entry and goody bags for all visitors

 Edufair is completely free to attend – all you need to do is to register in advance. Visitors will also complimentary goody bags packed with fun giveaways. It’s a small gesture to make your visit more rewarding while keeping you equipped with the information you need to plan your future.

Partners & Exhibitors

Y-Axis is Platinum Sponsor of Edufair, ACCA is Knowledge Partner and Phoenix Financial Training is Financial Training Partner.

Some of our confirmed exhibitors are Amity University Dubai, AURAK, Canadian University Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, Demont Institute of Management & Technology, De Montfort University Dubai, Gulf Medical University, Heriot Watt Dubai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, PWC Academy, SP Jain School of Global Mangement, Symbiosis International University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of Dubai, and University of West London.

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