Chinese food delivery giant Keeta launches in Kuwait with 50 per cent discounts

New customers will receive a 50 percent discount on their first order and free delivery

Khitam Al Amir
Dubai: Keeta, the international arm of Chinese delivery powerhouse Meituan, has officially launched in Kuwait, extending its regional footprint after earlier rollouts in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Beginning Monday, new customers in Kuwait will receive a 50 percent discount on their first order and free delivery, as the company vows punctual service in a market known for its demanding consumers.

Backed by Meituan’s global infrastructure — which processes more than 150 million orders daily for over 770 million users — Keeta says it combines advanced technology with a tailored understanding of local tastes. Its Kuwait platform features a wide array of restaurants, from traditional Kuwaiti kitchens to household names like Naif Chicken, Over Jar, Dipndip, and Shrimpie, alongside international brands.

“Kuwait blends heritage with innovation,” said Max Chiu, Keeta’s general manager in Kuwait. “Our focus is on what matters most to customers: reliable and convenient service. This launch is the start of a long-term partnership with customers, restaurants, and couriers alike.”

Keeta’s Kuwait strategy includes supporting small and medium-sized restaurants with streamlined onboarding, digital tools, and zero marketing fees. Couriers are offered financial guarantees, incentives, and training, while local logistics partners are tapped to ensure consistent nationwide delivery.

The company says it is committed to contributing to Kuwait’s Vision 2035, promising to set “a new standard” for food delivery in the region built on reliability, diversity, and what it calls “delivery done right.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
