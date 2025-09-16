Chinese food delivery giant Keeta launches in Kuwait with 50 per cent discounts

New customers will receive a 50 percent discount on their first order and free delivery
Dubai: Keeta, the international arm of Chinese delivery powerhouse Meituan, has officially launched in Kuwait, extending its regional footprint after earlier rollouts in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
Beginning Monday, new customers in Kuwait will receive a 50 percent discount on their first order and free delivery, as the company vows punctual service in a market known for its demanding consumers.
Backed by Meituan’s global infrastructure — which processes more than 150 million orders daily for over 770 million users — Keeta says it combines advanced technology with a tailored understanding of local tastes. Its Kuwait platform features a wide array of restaurants, from traditional Kuwaiti kitchens to household names like Naif Chicken, Over Jar, Dipndip, and Shrimpie, alongside international brands.
“Kuwait blends heritage with innovation,” said Max Chiu, Keeta’s general manager in Kuwait. “Our focus is on what matters most to customers: reliable and convenient service. This launch is the start of a long-term partnership with customers, restaurants, and couriers alike.”
Keeta’s Kuwait strategy includes supporting small and medium-sized restaurants with streamlined onboarding, digital tools, and zero marketing fees. Couriers are offered financial guarantees, incentives, and training, while local logistics partners are tapped to ensure consistent nationwide delivery.
The company says it is committed to contributing to Kuwait’s Vision 2035, promising to set “a new standard” for food delivery in the region built on reliability, diversity, and what it calls “delivery done right.”
