New platform enables instant flight approvals, weather data for drones
Dubai: Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) has become the first organization in the UAE to receive certification as a U-Space Service Provider (USSP), marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to regulate and integrate drone operations into its airspace.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) granted the certificate following the introduction of the UAE's first national regulation for approving unmanned aircraft system (UAS) service providers in March this year.
Developed in collaboration with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) and ANRA Technologies, the system provides immediate flight approvals while integrating radar data, weather information, and aeronautical notifications.
"This certificate represents an important practical step in implementing the national UAS regulation," said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA. "It reflects the GCAA's commitment to supporting innovation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency in line with international best practices."
The platform's capabilities include enhanced conflict detection and avoidance systems, positioning it to support future urban air mobility applications as the UAE moves toward integrating advanced air mobility solutions in its cities.
Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ahli, CEO of dans, described the achievement as the result of months of intensive collaboration. "This recognition reflects our strategic focus on future airspace management and unmanned traffic integration," he said.
The certification process involved extensive operational readiness assessments, system validations, and alignment with international standards, demonstrating what officials described as "high-level interoperability and digital infrastructure maturity" within the UAE’s aviation ecosystem.
The development positions the UAE as a frontrunner in smart air mobility and airspace innovation, establishing a framework for secure and efficient drone operations.
The certification is expected to pave the way for additional service providers to enter the market, supporting the country’s broader vision for advanced aviation technologies.
The move comes as global aviation authorities work to establish frameworks for managing increasing drone traffic in urban environments, with applications ranging from delivery services to emergency response and infrastructure inspection.
