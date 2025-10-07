Defence sector to dominate 40-50% of exhibition, with 98 countries and 20 pavilions
Dubai: Israeli companies will not participate as exhibitors in this year’s Dubai Airshow, the event’s organiser has confirmed, following media reports last month about their potential involvement.
Timothy Hawes, managing director of Informa Markets, which organises the Dubai Airshow, confirmed to media persons during a press conference on Tuesday, putting to rest doubts about Israeli participation at the November event.
Hawes and other stakeholders in the UAE’s aerospace, space and defence industries announced details of the upcoming airshow.
"Israeli companies won't be participating as part of the exhibition at this show," Hawes said. The confirmation comes as defence takes center stage at the 2025 edition, with Hawes revealing that military and defence exhibitors will account for a significant portion of the show.
"Defence is a huge part of this Dubai Airshow. It is probably 40 to 50 per cent of the show in some respects for the exhibition site," Hawes explained.
The Dubai Airshow, one of the world’s largest aviation and defence exhibitions, has featured Israeli participation in recent editions, particularly after the normalisation of ties under the 2020 Abraham Accords.
This year, however, despite the absence of Israeli exhibitors, the show will feature robust defence participation from around the globe, said Hawes.
The Dubai Airshow will host what Hawes described as "a fantastic group of defense showcases on display", with 98 countries represented from around the world.
"We have over 20 other country pavilions and state civilians that will have displays at risk of military defense or in other areas," Hawes said.
The Dubai Airshow 2025 is set to take place this November under the theme "the future is here", showcasing cutting-edge technology in aviation, aerospace, and defence sectors.
Brigadier Mohammed Al Marshoudi, Deputy Executive Director of the Military Organising Committee for the Dubai Airshow, who was also present at the event, highlighted the list of countries participating for this year's flypast.
"The flying display will not be complete without mentioning what's new. We have six aerobatic teams—16 aircraft will be flying this year, increased from last year, from different countries." This includes Europe, Africa (including a Moroccan team), and from Asia (including an Indian team and a South Korean team—participating for the first time in this air show)
"We also have single jet fighter displays from different countries. It will be exciting and will show the potential of the Air Forces participating," he said.
