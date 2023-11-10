Who can attend

Dubai Airshow 2023 is not open to the general public, and is an event for industry professionals. However, the public can access the flying displays during the event.

Flying display

A major highlight of the biennial event is a flying display of aircraft. Held at 2pm every day during the event, the details of the display are published on the morning of the show.

UAE's Al Fursan during flying display at Dubai Airshow 2021. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The display is open to the public and is free-to-attend, but entry will be on a first-come first-served basis. The venue, Skyview, will also have live entertainment and a picnic area with food stalls and trucks.

Apart from the flying display, pilots and astronauts make daily appearances in the Skyview Grandstand Arena making for fun meet and greet sessions for enthusiasts.

Attendees can take photos and videos from the Skyview Grandstand Arena. You can also bring your own food, but there are food trucks on site as well.

Highlights of the event

The event is set to host industry leaders in aviation from the region and from around the world for various conferences and panel discussions. Airlines and country representatives usually announce their biggest deals and future projects during the event as well.

People in Emirates pavilion on the second day of Dubai Airshow 2021 at Dubai World Central on Sunday, 15th November 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

This year organisers expect over 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries. There will also be more than 180 aircraft on display, ranging across commercial, private and military sectors – including electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft (air taxis) and helicopters.

The list of displayed aircraft, details of the panel discussions and speaker lists are available on the official event website.

Tickets

Visitors can register for Dh366 ($99.75) per ticket to receive a badge. The visitor badge is valid for all five days of the event, and gives access to all the on-site conferences as well.