Emirates aircraft in its hub, the Terminal 3, in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines

Delivery of the first Emirates A350 XWB expected in May 2023, will continue until 2028

Dubai-based airline's move strengthens its business model

Signals confidence in Dubai and UAE’s strategy of international connectivity

Dubai: Emirates, the world's largest international airline, on Sunday announced a firm order for 50 A350-900 XWB aircraft worth $16 billion (Dh58.7 billion) at list prices at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, delivery of the first Emirates A350 XWB is expected in May 2023, and will continue until 2028.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, signed the deal with Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer from Airbus.

This purchase agreement replaces the heads of agreement signed in February where Emirates announced its intent to purchase 30 A350s and 40 A330Neos.

Sheikh Ahmed said: "Today, we are pleased to sign a firm order for 50 A350 XWBs, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

Performance review

"This follows a thorough review of various aircraft options and of our own fleet plans. It is Emirates' long-standing strategy to invest in modern and efficient aircraft, and we are confident in the performance of the A350 XWB.

"Complementing our A380s and 777s, the A350s will give us added operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment. In effect, we are strengthening our business model to provide efficient and comfortable air transport services to, and through, our Dubai hub."

Confidence in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed added: "This $16 billion deal reflects our confidence in the future of the UAE's aviation sector, and is a strong affirmation of Dubai's strategy to be a global nexus connected to cities, communities and economies via a world-class and modern aviation sector."

"We are honoured by Emirates' strong vote of confidence in our newest widebody aircraft, taking our partnership to the next level. The A350 will bring unbeatable economics and environmental benefits to their fleet," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

"We look forward to seeing the A350 flying in Emirates colours!"

The A350 will enable Emirates to serve a range of new markets, not only in region but also on long-haul missions of up to 15 hours of flying time from Dubai. Emirates intends to equip its A350s with its latest products, and offer different cabin configurations including Premium Economy.

Emirates currently operates an all wide-body fleet of efficient and modern aircraft, comprising the iconic Airbus A380 and the popular Boeing 777.