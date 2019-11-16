Dubai: The Dubai Airshow, one of the largest aviation exhibition in the world, will kick off tomorrow, Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Some 1,300 companies from 160 countries are taking part in the event 165 in addition to 165 civilian and military aircraft.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday tweeted: "Last edition, the show was rounded off with deals worth $113 billion. We are looking forward to an exceptional edition, starting from tomorrow at Dubai World Central (DWC), the new global terminal in the world of airports."