All drone operations should be cancelled from November 13-21 due to upcoming Dubai Airshow

Dubai Civil Aviation warned residents not to fly their drones around Al Maktoum International Airport from November 13-21, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Civil Aviation has announced that residents are prohibited from flying their drones near Al Maktoum International Airport due to the airshow scheduled to take place next week.

“Kindly note that all drone operations within 15 km radius from the centre of Al Maktoum International Airport are herewith cancelled immediately due to Dubai Airshow 2019. From 13th November 2019 to 21st November 2019,” said the aviation authority.

This year’s Dubai Airshow will take place from November 17-21 at Dubai World Central.

Last year’s event drew 79,380 trade visitors from around the world, which featured 1,200 exhibitors from 63 countries and an order book in excess of $113.8 billion.

The warning against drones in the area of Dubai World central was made to ensure that no disruption will take place during one of Dubai’s most important events on the calendar.

Two months ago, Dubai's main airport closed last September for 15 minutes on suspected drone activity, Emirates airline said.

At least two flights were diverted to nearby airports after Dubai International's closure, the airline said.

Gulf News reported last February that flight departures from Dubai International were suspended for 30 minutes due to suspected drone activity.

Three more incidents occurred in 2016, two lasting 30 minutes and a third spanning 115 minutes.