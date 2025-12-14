GOLD/FOREX
Weather forecast: Chance of rain, stronger winds across parts of UAE

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at night

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Occasionally cloudy skies with possible rainfall are expected.
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast partially cloudy to occasionally cloudy weather tomorrow, with a chance of rainfall over some coastal and northern areas. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming active at times.

In a statement today, NCM said winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at night.

The first high tide will occur at 09:38 and the second at 23:00, while the first low tide is expected at 17:08 and the second at 03:15.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will be slight to moderate. The first high tide will be at 20:10 and the second at 06:21, while the first low tide will occur at 13:02 and the second at 01:24.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
