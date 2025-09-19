GOLD/FOREX
iPhone 17 and Air pre-order sale in UAE: Tight security, short queues at Dubai Mall

In-store pickup after pre-orders saw blocked entrances and few queues at the Fountain Area

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
People wait in line to enter the Apple Store at Dubai Mall to buy the new iPhone.
Photo Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The iPhone 17 pre-order sale at Dubai Mall saw calmer crowds, with tight security and controlled group entry limiting queues. Follow our live updates.

New iPhone 17 Pro Max remains the focus

Several early buyers had their eyes set on the new iPhone 17 Pro Max, particularly the much-anticipated cosmic orange colour. Another UAE resident, Sayed Fawas, also among the first few to queue, said:

“I’m here almost every few years for the launch. I’m going after the Pro Max because the battery is supposed to be much better than previous models.”

While the iPhone 17 Air generated a lot of buzz, early buyers at Dubai Mall appeared more focused on the Pro Max.

“For me, the battery and camera doesn’t appeal to me,” one customer said of the Air.

Meet the first man in line for the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

The first customer in line for the iPhone 17 launch at Dubai Mall this morning was Mohammad Shaka, a Pakistani national and UAE resident, who arrived at 6am to secure his spot.

“I wasn’t expecting to be the number one person,” he told Gulf News.“I’m going to be buying the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the orange colour. Honestly, I’m choosing this over the Air because I’m more familiar with the size.”

Fans wait in line at Dubai Mall for iPhone release

Tight security at Dubai Mall

The pre-order sale of the new iPhone at Dubai Mall saw calmer scenes compared with previous years, with tight security in place around the Apple Store.

Several entrances directly leading to the store were blocked, and only a few queues formed near the shop and the Fountain Area.

Also Read: iPhone Air revealed: Unboxing Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet

Crowds line up at Dubai Mall for new iPhone launch

iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, new Watch

Apple’s latest releases include the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone Air, alongside the AirPods Pro 3 and an updated Apple Watch lineup with enhanced health features.

The iPhone 17 Pro offers advanced capabilities such as ProRes RAW support and an A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone Air stands out as the thinnest iPhone ever made.

