Several early buyers had their eyes set on the new iPhone 17 Pro Max, particularly the much-anticipated cosmic orange colour. Another UAE resident, Sayed Fawas, also among the first few to queue, said:

“I’m here almost every few years for the launch. I’m going after the Pro Max because the battery is supposed to be much better than previous models.”

While the iPhone 17 Air generated a lot of buzz, early buyers at Dubai Mall appeared more focused on the Pro Max.

“For me, the battery and camera doesn’t appeal to me,” one customer said of the Air.